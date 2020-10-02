Sei Investments Co. Makes New $666,000 Investment in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 129,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $65,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

DHT stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.40. DHT Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.23 million. DHT had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 36.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 231.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.99%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.84%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

