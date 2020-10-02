Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,230 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after buying an additional 45,064 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 363,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after buying an additional 38,773 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LCI Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after buying an additional 18,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in LCI Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after buying an additional 29,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $232,085.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $796,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,820.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.86.

Shares of LCII opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.63. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $131.71.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

