Sei Investments Co. Has $692,000 Holdings in Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Huami worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Huami by 3,764.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huami by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Huami by 1,478.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Huami during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Huami by 228.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Huami stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. Huami Corp has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $160.97 million during the quarter.

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

