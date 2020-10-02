Sei Investments Co. Takes $609,000 Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

TTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Macquarie cut Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:TTM opened at $9.15 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.32.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

