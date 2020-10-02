Sei Investments Co. Acquires 9,662 Shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,880,000 after acquiring an additional 318,999 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 142,745 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 92.39, a current ratio of 92.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Innoviva Inc has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. Innoviva had a net margin of 76.28% and a return on equity of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

