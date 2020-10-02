Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 114,834 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,067,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 215,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCAU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

