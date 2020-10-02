Sei Investments Co. Takes $610,000 Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of VirnetX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VirnetX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 49,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VirnetX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 27.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VHC stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

