Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Stock Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Tribune Publishing worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

NASDAQ TPCO opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. Tribune Publishing Co has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tribune Publishing Co will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TPCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.