Sei Investments Co. Has $590,000 Position in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,719 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 107.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 22.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 52.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 163,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.