Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,858 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,783 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXK. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,453,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 276,030 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $551.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.76.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

