Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,873 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. AXA boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after acquiring an additional 154,586 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 38.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 385.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Globus Medical by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 486,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after buying an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Globus Medical by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $318,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 690 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $32,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,372.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GMED opened at $49.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. Globus Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.77 million. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

