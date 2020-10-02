$441.09 Million in Sales Expected for US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will announce $441.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.80 million and the lowest is $438.38 million. US Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $428.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $422.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.27 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

USX opened at $8.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a market cap of $415.67 million, a P/E ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. US Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.34.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $35,903.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $54,978.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 542.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

