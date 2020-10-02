Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Navient were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Navient by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI opened at $8.51 on Friday. Navient Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.89.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, CEO John F. Remondi acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.