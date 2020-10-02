Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $51,000 in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter worth $277,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter worth $303,000.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35.

