Sei Investments Co. Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 2,182.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,829,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 4.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 180.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEO opened at $94.71 on Friday. CNOOC Ltd has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $181.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.5806 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. CNOOC’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

