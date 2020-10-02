Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,953 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of China Yuchai International worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 333.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth $165,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 21.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $724.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.61.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $1.65. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that China Yuchai International Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

