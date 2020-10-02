Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Penumbra by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.57.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total transaction of $1,063,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,703.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,741,998. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $190.40 on Friday. Penumbra Inc has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $241.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.48 and a 200-day moving average of $187.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.