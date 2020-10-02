Sei Investments Co. Buys 5,417 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,027,000 after purchasing an additional 337,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 14.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after buying an additional 159,240 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

HI stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $607.50 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $102,052.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

