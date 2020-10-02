Sei Investments Co. Acquires 599 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,515,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,194 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $881,607,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $437,680,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $348,643,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $126,068,000.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million.

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

