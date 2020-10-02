Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 47,468 Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Calix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Calix during the second quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $18.18 on Friday. Calix Inc has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.37.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.