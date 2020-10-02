Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 381,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $146,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,988,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $150,608.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,250.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $754,014. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KPTI opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.18. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

