Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of W&T Offshore as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 211,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,550 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 18,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $40,928.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tracy W. Krohn purchased 285,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $614,848.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 495,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,103. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WTI opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.04 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.