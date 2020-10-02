Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,420,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,712,000 after buying an additional 835,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,278,000 after acquiring an additional 257,535 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 24.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 286,611 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Lazard by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 694,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

LAZ stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 64,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $2,049,969.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,861.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $549,182.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,552. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

