Sei Investments Co. Buys 7,864 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Capri were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Capri by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capri by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,709,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.90. Capri Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $39.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.17 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. Capri’s revenue was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

