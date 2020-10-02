Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,985.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 108.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.26. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $452,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $359,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.11.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

