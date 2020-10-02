Sei Investments Co. Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.48% of Graham worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Graham by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHM opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.01 million, a PE ratio of -1,263,000.00 and a beta of 0.73. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Graham had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GHM. ValuEngine downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

