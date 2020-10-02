Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $41.56 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75.

