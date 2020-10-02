DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accident Compensation Corp grew its position in DXC Technology by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 223,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 258,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 371,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 161,073 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

DXC stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

