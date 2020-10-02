Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Hibbett Sports worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $687.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIBB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America raised Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $169,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,237 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.