Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,702 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 80,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,101,260.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $263,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,732,405 shares of company stock worth $369,731,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. Cloudflare Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $45.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What is a front-end load?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,048 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF
Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,048 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF
18,199 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. Acquired by Sei Investments Co.
18,199 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. Acquired by Sei Investments Co.
Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares
Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares
Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia India Consumer ETF
Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia India Consumer ETF
Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $48,000 Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF
Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $48,000 Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF
Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH
Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report