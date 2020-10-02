Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,702 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 80,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,101,260.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $263,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,732,405 shares of company stock worth $369,731,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. Cloudflare Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $45.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.