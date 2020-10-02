Sei Investments Co. Buys 7,064 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Stewart Information Services worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 28.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 15.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $52,693.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,669 shares of company stock worth $1,041,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

