Sei Investments Co. Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in MSA Safety by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in MSA Safety by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MSA Safety by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 58,769 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $212,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,387 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $1,438,519.71. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,994 shares of company stock worth $8,338,775. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $133.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.46. MSA Safety Inc has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $142.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.27 and its 200 day moving average is $115.50.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $314.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

