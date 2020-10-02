Reviewing Level Vision Electronics (OTCMKTS:LVLV) and Cooper Tire & Rubber (OTCMKTS:CTB)

Level Vision Electronics (OTCMKTS:LVLV) and Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Cooper Tire & Rubber shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Level Vision Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cooper Tire & Rubber shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Level Vision Electronics has a beta of -1.18, meaning that its stock price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper Tire & Rubber has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Level Vision Electronics and Cooper Tire & Rubber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A Cooper Tire & Rubber 2.53% 5.73% 2.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Level Vision Electronics and Cooper Tire & Rubber, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level Vision Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cooper Tire & Rubber 0 2 3 0 2.60

Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus target price of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.39%. Given Cooper Tire & Rubber’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cooper Tire & Rubber is more favorable than Level Vision Electronics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Level Vision Electronics and Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cooper Tire & Rubber $2.75 billion 0.61 $96.40 million $1.91 17.34

Cooper Tire & Rubber has higher revenue and earnings than Level Vision Electronics.

Summary

Cooper Tire & Rubber beats Level Vision Electronics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Level Vision Electronics

Level Vision Electronics Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells consumer electronics mainly wireless handsets in Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, Egypt, Morocco, India, Africa, and the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of cell phones and related accessories, such as Bluetooth and earpieces. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires. The company sells its products to independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, regional and national retail tire chains, and other tire and automotive product retail chains, as well as original equipment manufacturers; and directly to end users through three owned retail stores. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

