Comparing GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) & Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Blue Bird shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Blue Bird shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Blue Bird’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenPower Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Bird $1.02 billion 0.32 $24.30 million $1.49 7.98

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than GreenPower Motor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GreenPower Motor and Blue Bird, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenPower Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Bird 0 1 1 0 2.50

Blue Bird has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.98%. Given Blue Bird’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than GreenPower Motor.

Profitability

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Blue Bird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenPower Motor N/A N/A N/A Blue Bird 1.26% -39.67% 6.89%

Summary

Blue Bird beats GreenPower Motor on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses. It sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; and a parts distribution center. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

