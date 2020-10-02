Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report $15.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.52 million. Quanterix reported sales of $14.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $62.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.88 million to $64.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $89.20 million, with estimates ranging from $85.78 million to $93.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $45,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,453 shares of company stock worth $1,518,416 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 47,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 38.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth $204,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.87 million, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

