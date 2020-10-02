Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) PT Raised to $22.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. Cutera has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $321.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cutera will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at $330,112.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 59,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $890,558.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,998. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cutera by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cutera by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Cutera by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cutera by 809.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 272,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 66.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 457,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

