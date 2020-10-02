$13.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will post sales of $13.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.47 billion and the highest is $14.29 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $12.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $55.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.52 billion to $56.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $56.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.72 billion to $58.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 103,227 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 316,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

