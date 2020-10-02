Dennis Mcgonigle Sells 20,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

