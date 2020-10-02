W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $400.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.57.

NYSE GWW opened at $358.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $371.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.61.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680 over the last 90 days. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

