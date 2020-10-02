JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $79.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,989.01 and a beta of 1.97. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,616 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $96,604.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 80,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,606.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 657,171 shares of company stock valued at $24,372,594. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after buying an additional 1,465,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after buying an additional 932,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after buying an additional 910,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5,367.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 591,167 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,024,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

