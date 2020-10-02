Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $57.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.26.
Shares of MU opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.
In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,560,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,762,000 after acquiring an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,589,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,896,000 after acquiring an additional 62,646 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 453,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
