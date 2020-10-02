Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $57.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.26.

Shares of MU opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,560,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,762,000 after acquiring an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,589,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,896,000 after acquiring an additional 62,646 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 453,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

