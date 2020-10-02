Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.28% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. Vistra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,957.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,659,000 after acquiring an additional 596,348 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $6,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

