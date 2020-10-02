Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) PT Raised to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.98. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

