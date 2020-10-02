Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) PT Raised to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.
Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.98. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.
In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cadence Bancorp
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
