Bank of America Lowers ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $31.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of OKE opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

