$800.20 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post sales of $800.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $763.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $826.08 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $777.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of ACHC opened at $29.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 347.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 30,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 39.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 311,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 87,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 653,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 750,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

