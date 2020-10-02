Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Raised by Analyst

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Helen of Troy in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HELE. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CL King raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.60.

HELE stock opened at $199.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,854,000 after buying an additional 604,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,036,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,181,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,939,000 after buying an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total transaction of $675,811.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,852,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,066 shares of company stock worth $4,072,473. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

