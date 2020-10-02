Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Celsius alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $11,027,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 57.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 131.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 56.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $38,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.