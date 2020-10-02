Analysts Expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $324.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce $324.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.41 million and the lowest is $320.50 million. Synaptics posted sales of $339.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.38 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $586,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,390. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period.

SYNA opened at $80.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

