Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Alphamin Resources Corp (CVE:AFM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.24. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 78,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $200.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18.

In related news, Director Brendon Howard Jones purchased 139,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,999.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,449.81.

About Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company primarily explores for tin. It holds interest in the Bisie Tin project comprising five exploration permits and one mining/exploitation permit located in the Walikale Territory, Goma.

