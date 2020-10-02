Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $438.33 million, a P/E ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.24. Aegion has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $245.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. Analysts expect that Aegion will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aegion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aegion by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aegion by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aegion by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aegion by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

